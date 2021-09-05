Elina Svitolina knocks Simona Halep out of US Open

Elina Svitolina, pictured, beat Simona Halep (Seth Wenig/AP) (AP)
By NewsChain Sport
18:45pm, Sun 05 Sep 2021
Fifth seed Elina Svitolina swept past former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep into the quarter-finals of the US Open

Ukrainian Svitolina is yet to drop a set this fortnight and recovered from a break down to take the first against the 12th seed.

Halep hit back from one break down in the second but Svitolina broke the Romanian’s resistance by converting a third break point to win a pivotal seventh game.

The Olympic bronze medallist, still searching for a first grand-slam title, went on to wrap up a 6-3 6-3 victory.

“It was a great match, I was excited going into it because I know what a big fighter Simona is,” Svitolina said in her on-court interview.

“I knew I would have to play my best and I’m extremely happy with the win.”

Defeat continued a below-par set of results for Halep at Flushing Meadows as she was in the second week for only the second time and has just one semi-final appearance to her name in 2015.

