Emma Raducanu started her season with a win (Adam Davy/PA)
03 January 2023

Emma Raducanu begins season with win over Linda Fruhvirtova in Auckland

By NewsChain Sport
Emma Raducanu won her first match of 2023 on the WTA Tour with a victory over Linda Fruhvirtova in the first round of the ASB Classic in Auckland.

Raducanu dropped her first set to the 17-year-old from the Czech Republic, but bounced back to win the second and third despite a lengthy suspension due to rain.

The 78th ranked Brit finished on top 4-6 6-4 6-2 against the relatively evenly matched Fruhvirtova, who is only one rank behind.

Raducanu will face 24-year-old Viktoria Kuzmova from the Slovak Republic in the round of 16.

