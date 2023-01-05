Emma Raducanu was forced to withdraw from the ASB Classic through injury (PA)
05 January 2023

Emma Raducanu suffers ankle injury ahead of Australian Open

By NewsChain Sport
05 January 2023

Emma Raducanu was forced to retire hurt from her second-round match at the ASB Classic in New Zealand after rolling her ankle 11 days before the start of the Australian Open.

The British number one, 20, had won the opening set 6-0 against Viktoria Kuzmova in Auckland but lost the second 7-5.

Raducanu called for medical treatment before the start of the third set, and just two points into her service game it became apparent she could not continue.

Raducanu ended her 2022 season early after suffering a wrist injury in October, but had started 2023 by rallying for a 4-6 6-4 6-2 victory over emerging Czech talent Linda Fruhvirtova, 17, on Tuesday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Prince Harry says William physically attacked him over Meghan Markle in leaked extract of book

news

Thousands pour into St Peter’s for funeral of Pope Benedict XVI

world news

Romeo And Juliet stars sue Paramount over nude scene in 1968 film

news