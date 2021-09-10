Emma Raducanu v Leylah Fernandez: Tale of the tape

Emma Raducanu, left, will meet Canadian 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez in the final (Adam Davy/Tim Goode/PA)
By NewsChain Sport
12:30pm, Fri 10 Sep 2021
Emma Raducanu is gunning to become the first British woman to win a grand slam singles title in 44 years at the US Open on Saturday.

The British star’s incredible journey will reach a climax in a battle of the teenagers as she takes on 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the match-up.

Emma Raducanu will take on Leylah Fernandez in the US Open final (PA Graphics/PA) (PA Graphics)

Age

18 – 19

Nationality

British – Canadian

Height

5ft 7in – 5ft 6in

World ranking*

150 – 73

Career prize money*

303,376 (US dollars) – 786,772 (USD)

Career titles

0 – 1

Previous grand slam best

Wimbledon fourth round 2021 – French Open third round 2020

Head-to-head wins

0 – 0

*Before the US Open

