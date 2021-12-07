Emma Raducanu voted WTA Newcomer of the Year

Emma Raducanu has been voted as the WTA Newcomer of the Year after her history-making 2021 season.

The British teenager stunned the world by becoming the first qualifier to win a grand slam at the US Open, which followed hot on the heels of a run to the fourth round at Wimbledon – all without having won a match on the regular WTA Tour.

Raducanu, who has become a global star in the wake of her win in New York, finished the year ranked 19th in world, capping a meteoric rise from 343 at the start of 2021.

The awards keep coming for Raducanu, having been named BT Sport Action Woman of the Year and Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year, and she is expected to add to her collection at this year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Sunday, where she is the overwhelming favourite.

World number one and Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty won the WTA Player of the Year.