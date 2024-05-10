Former major champion Dominic Thiem to retire after battle with wrist injury

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem will retire at the end of the 2024 season.

The 30-year-old Austrian said his decision had been influenced by a wrist injury that kept him off the ATP Tour for 10 months during 2021 and 2022.

“It is a very important, very sad, very beautiful message that this season will be my last one,” Thiem said on his Instagram page.

“There are some reasons behind it: firstly, of course, my wrist. It is not exactly the way it should be and how I want it.

“The second reason is my inner feeling, I have been thinking about this decision for a very long time.

“I have been thinking very carefully about it, and the whole journey of being a tennis player, which is incredible.”

Thiem finished runner-up at the 2018 and 2019 French Opens and the 2020 Australian Open before claiming his sole Grand Slam title, lifting him to a career-high ranking of third in the world.

He became the first man to come back from two sets down in a US Open final in the Open Era when overcoming Alexander Zverev in 2020.

But less than a year after his New York triumph, Thiem suffered the injury that sidelined him and saw his ranking plummet to outside the top 350.

Thiem returned to the top 100 last year but in March he said he had a minor recurrence of the wrist injury.

“There were lots of up and downs, but it was an incredible experience that I am so thankful for,” said Thiem, who hopes to finish his career at a home event in Vienna in October.

“In the end I came to the conclusion that this decision to end my career at the end of this season is the only right one.”