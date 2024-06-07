07 June 2024

French Open day 13: Alcaraz comes back to secure first French Open final berth

Carlos Alcaraz twice came from a set down to sink Jannik Sinner and reach his first French Open final.

The 21-year-old Spaniard won 2-6 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-3 in four hours and nine minutes.

He will face Alexander Zverev, who beat Casper Ruud in the second semi-final.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 13 at Roland Garros.

Alcaraz, 21, is the youngest player to make grand slam finals on all three surfaces; hard-court, grass and the clay of Paris.

I'll probably go somewhere just to have a walk. I don't know

Four-time winners Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid came from a set down to beat Gustavo Fernandez and 53-year-old Stephane Houdet, 10-8 in a match tie-break, to reach the final of the men’s wheelchair doubles.

Jannik Sinner (2), Casper Ruud (7).

Iga Swiatek is favourite to land a third consecutive Roland Garros title and a fourth in five years. She faces Jasmine Paolini, the 12th seed from Italy, in the final.

