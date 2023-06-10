French Open day 14: Swiatek defends title with gritty win over Muchova
Iga Swiatek survived her biggest grand slam final test yet to lift the French Open trophy for a third time.
The Pole withstood a Karolina Muchova fightback to triumph 6-2 5-7 6-4, claiming her third title in four years in Paris and fourth slam overall.
There was British success for Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid in the men’s wheelchair doubles and Andy Lapthorne in the quad wheelchair doubles.
Picture of the day
Tweet of the day
Point of the day
Stat of the day
Seventeen-year-old Tokito Oda defeated Hewett 6-1 6-4 to win the men’s wheelchair singles title.
Future stars
The junior titles were decided on Saturday, with 15-year-old Russian Alina Korneeva making it back-to-back grand slam successes, while Croatian Dino Prizmic ended his junior career with his first slam trophy.
Who’s up next?
Novak Djokovic bids for sporting immortality in the men’s singles final on Sunday.
The 36-year-old will aim to become the first man ever to win 23 grand slam singles titles, while he would also be the first man to win all the majors at least three times.
Standing in his way is Norwegian Casper Ruud, who is going for a first slam crown in his third final.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox