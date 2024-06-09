09 June 2024

French Open day 15: Carlos Alcaraz wins five-set thriller to seal maiden title

09 June 2024

Carlos Alcaraz won a first French Open title after a five-set thriller against Alexander Zverev.

The 21-year-old Spaniard triumphed 6-3 2-6 5-7 6-1 6-2 in four hours and 19 dramatic minutes.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 15 at Roland Garros.

Another tattoo – with the Eiffel Tower, the date of today, it will be soon

Congratulations @carlosalcaraz for this immense victory!!!! Big!!!! Very happy for your successes!!! #Vamos

Alcaraz is already tied with Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka on three grand slam titles, aged just 21.

