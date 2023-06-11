11 June 2023

French Open day 15: Major history for Djokovic, third final defeat for Ruud

By NewsChain Sport
11 June 2023

Novak Djokovic secured his most significant piece of tennis history with his 23rd grand slam title.

The Serbian defeated Casper Ruud 7-6 (1) 6-3 7-5 in the French Open final to break the men’s all-time record he shared with Rafael Nadal.

It was a third final defeat for Norwegian Ruud, who was unable to take his chances in the first set.

Picture of the day

Quote of the day

I wish you to win against anybody except me.

Tweet of the day

Faces in the crowd

Shot of the day

Roll of honour

Women’s singles: Iga Swiatek (Poland)Men’s singles: Novak Djokovic (Serbia)Women’s doubles: Hsieh Su-wei (Chinese Taipei) and Wang Xinyu (China)Men’s doubles: Ivan Dodig (Croatia) and Austin Krajicek (USA)Mixed doubles: Miyu Kato (Japan) and Tim Puetz (Germany)Girls’ singles: Alina KorneevaBoys’ singles: Dino Prizmic (Croatia)Girls’ doubles: Clervie Ngounoue (USA) and Tyra Grant (USA)Boys’ doubles: Yaroslav Demin and Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez (Mexico)Women’s wheelchair singles: Diede De Groot (Netherlands)Men’s wheelchair singles: Tokito Oda (Japan)Women’s wheelchair doubles: Yui Kamiji (Japan) and Kgothatso Montjane (South Africa)Men’s wheelchair doubles: Alfie Hewett (Great Britain) and Gordon Reid (Great Britain)Quad wheelchair singles: Niels Vink (Netherlands)Quad wheelchair doubles: Andy Lapthorne (Great Britain) and Donald Ramphadi (South Africa)

