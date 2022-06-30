30 June 2022

Heather Watson needs just one game to complete second-round Wimbledon win

By NewsChain Sport
30 June 2022

Heather Watson needed only eight minutes on Thursday to reach the third round at Wimbledon for the first time in five years with a straight sets victory over Wang Qiang.

The British number three saw her round two tie suspended on Wednesday night due to bad light after she had been broken while trying to serve for the match.

Watson returned to Court 18 at 1.43pm and despite failing to take her first two match points, got the job done at the third time of asking to break again and secure a 7-5 6-4 win.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Bernie Ecclestone’s extraordinary outburst: I’d still take a bullet for first-class person Vladimir Putin

world news

Wimbledon attendance figures down 11 per cent on 2019

tennis

William and Kate pay tribute to ‘inspirational’ Deborah James following her death from bowel cancer, aged 40

news