I’m not overawed by anyone, says Jack Draper after stunning Taylor Fritz

British youngster Jack Draper insists he does not fear any opponent after securing the biggest win of his career at Queen’s Club.

The 20-year-old, who took a set off Novak Djokovic on Centre Court at Wimbledon last year, stunned world number 14 Taylor Fritz 6-3 6-2 to reach the second round of the cinch Championships.

On the day he broke into the world’s top 100 for the first time, super-confident Draper sealed his first win over a top-20 player with a second-serve ace.

Draper said: “I think it is always something that just goes through my head when I play against anyone – they have two arms, two legs, they are normal human beings so they feel the nerves, they feel the pressure.

“I think at this stage I’m a bit of an underdog going in as well, so I feel like I should have no fear and I should go out and play to win.

“I am not overawed by any person I’m playing against, I try to do my best and see how it goes.”

But there was disappointment for British number one Cameron Norrie, last year’s runner-up, who bowed out in three sets to Grigor Dimitrov.

Cameron Norrie lost to former champion Grigor Dimitrov (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Norrie, seeded third, came to Queen’s on the back of a fine clay-court season which saw him break into the world’s top 10.

But, despite taking a tight first set after a tie-break, Norrie was immediately pegged back by experienced Bulgarian Dimitrov.

Norrie had break points in the deciding set but failed to capitalise and it was former world number three Dimitrov, the champion here in 2014, who took his chances to wrap up a 6-7 (2) 6-1 6-4 victory.