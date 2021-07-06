In pictures: Wimbledon’s show courts return to full capacity

Daniil Medvedev serves in front of a full-house on Centre Court during his Mens Singles’ fourth round match against Hubert Hurkacz (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:00pm, Tue 06 Jul 2021
Wimbledon’s show courts returned to full capacity on Tuesday.

Having operated with just 50 per cent of the seats occupied throughout the first week of the tournament, all of Centre Court’s almost 15,000 berths and the 12,345 available on Court One were up for grabs as part of the Government’s Events Research Programme.

Here, the PA news agency reflects on the welcome sight of packed stands at the All England Club.

Tennis fans queue to enter the grounds on day eight of Wimbledon (PA Wire)
Socially-distanced queueing at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (PA Wire)
Spectators at Wimbledon also had to contend with the British summer weather (PA Wire)
The crowd applauds as Hubert Hurkacz celebrates his Men's Singles fourth round victory over Daniil Medvedev on Centre Court (PA Wire)
It was busy in the royal box during the Ladies’ singles match between Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeuron (PA Wire)
A packed house looks on as Ons Jabeur gestures during her Ladies’ singles match against Aryna Sabalenka (PA Wire)
Olly Murs (left) and Benedict Cumberbatch watch play during the Ladies’ singles match between Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur (PA Wire)
Lewis Capaldi (left) and Jack Whitehall watch play during the Ladies’ singles match between Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur (PA Wire)
Dame Mary Berry (right) and Annabel Bosher in the Royal Box on Centre Court (PA Wire)
Spectators head for Centre Court on the day it re-opens at full capacity (PA Wire)
Fans sheltering from rain on day eight at Wimbledon (PA Wire)

