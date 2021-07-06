In pictures: Wimbledon’s show courts return to full capacity
17:00pm, Tue 06 Jul 2021
Wimbledon’s show courts returned to full capacity on Tuesday.
Having operated with just 50 per cent of the seats occupied throughout the first week of the tournament, all of Centre Court’s almost 15,000 berths and the 12,345 available on Court One were up for grabs as part of the Government’s Events Research Programme.
Here, the PA news agency reflects on the welcome sight of packed stands at the All England Club.