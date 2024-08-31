Jack Draper was ready for Botic van De Zandschulp test after reaching round four

Jack Draper said his win over Botic van De Zandschulp was not a gimme as he booked his place in the US Open fourth round.

The 22-year-old, who has equalled his best ever run at a grand slam, destroyed Carlos Alcaraz’s slayer in straight sets on Grandstand court.

Much was made of the draw opening up for Draper in the wake of Alcaraz’s surprise exit on Thursday.

But Draper said he had work to do, even if it was a predictable case of after the Lord Mayor’s show for the Dutchman.

“I think I’ve learned through playing lots of matches now on the tour against really good players that even though Carlos is obviously a champion and an amazing player, I wasn’t thinking about playing him. I was just thinking about my recovery,” Draper said.

“I watched that match obviously and I know that on their day someone like a Botic is extremely dangerous. I wasn’t putting it past him to go out there and potentially have an upset against Carlos.

“I think it is sometimes difficult when people are saying, ‘Oh, like, he should definitely win this match’. Botic’s just beaten the No.2 in the world who’s won multiple grand slams this year.

“He obviously played a really good match and can definitely beat me too.

“It is difficult, but at the same time it was a good opportunity for me to go out there and play a solid match and know that also it’s not easy for him as well.

“Having just had probably the biggest win of his career on the biggest stage in the world and to have to back it up again.

“It was a good match from my side. I’m happy with the way I’ve dealt with the situation and my performance in general.”

With Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic already on a plane home, the men’s tournament is opening up and someone like Draper, seeded 25th and at ease on the fast hard courts, could make a run.

Czech player Tomas Machac waits in the next round before a possible quarter-final against 10th seed Alex de Minaur.