Karolina Pliskova: WTA’s decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points ‘unfair’

Wimbledon runner-up Karolina Pliskova has branded the WTA’s decision to strip the tournament of its ranking points this year as “unfair”.

Following SW19 champion Ashleigh Barty’s decision to retire earlier this year, Pliskova is the player with the most points to lose.

Nevertheless the Czech, currently the world number eight, still intends to compete there.

“I think it’s super tough and unfair and bad decision,” she said. “But I suppose there’s not much you can do about it.

“I still want to go and compete there, that’s for sure, because I’m not playing because of the points, not even because of the money.

“I just, of course, I want to win and I want to succeed and I want to maybe get the trophy because I was quite close last year.”

Pliskova came from a set down to beat France’s Tessah Andrianjafitrimo 2-6 6-3 6-1 to reach the second round of the French Open.

