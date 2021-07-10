Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk claim place in mixed doubles final

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Ten – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
18:11pm, Sat 10 Jul 2021
Britain’s Neal Skupski and his American partner Desirae Krawczyk are through to the Wimbledon mixed doubles final.

It means Sunday’s showpiece will be a very British affair against Joe Salisbury and Harriet Dart.

Having dropped the first set to John Peers and Shuai Zhang, Skupski and Krawczyk squandered a host of break points in the second.

But they claimed the tie-break 7-4 to level the match and keep their hopes alive.

The crucial break finally arrived in the 12th game of the decider as Skupski and Krawczyk ran out 3-6 7-6 (4) 7-5 winners.

