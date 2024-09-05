No fear: New York displays strengthen the resolve of Jack Draper

British star Jack Draper says he is “not afraid” of the big stage as he targets a place in the US Open final.

In the first grand slam since Andy Murray ended his stellar career, Draper has announced himself as the new star of British tennis and is taking New York by storm.

He has won his first five matches without dropping a set, including his quarter-final win over 10th seed Alex de Minaur, to become the first British man to reach the semi-final of the US Open since Murray won it in 2012.

His toughest test yet awaits, though, as he will meet world number one Jannik Sinner in the next round.

Draper admitted he questioned whether he was cut out for a life at the top of the game but coming through the other side of those doubts has strengthened his resolve.

“It helps the fact that I’ve been in a lot of kind of low points already in my career where I’ve had injuries, I’ve had setbacks, I’ve had times when I’ve maybe thought to stop or question whether I am cut out for this sport, am I really good enough and all this sort of stuff.

“I kept on believing in myself, kept on working. Those are hard moments. This is kind of not a hard moment compared to that.

“This is a privilege and this is an honour to be in this position. This is why I work so hard, so I’ve got to just keep it going in my stride.

“At the end of the day, I’m not afraid of being in these positions. I want to keep on doing this and this is why I play.”

Draper has won 15 straight sets at the tournament and breezed through to the last four with minimum fuss.

Although he sustained a slight “niggle” in his quarter-final win over De Minaur, Draper says there is plenty left in the tank.

“I’ve been feeling like a more complete player, like physically I’ve always maybe in the past worried a little bit about playing five sets and mentally and emotionally it being too much for me,” he admitted.

“And kind of just thinking, ‘Am I good enough to play these best players in the world in best-of-five sets?’

“Even though I have won all of them in three sets, I still feel like I have got so much left in my locker.

“I’m not worrying about if it goes longer.

“It gives me a lot of peace of mind knowing that my body feels good or robust, and I’m ready to go the distance if I need to.”

“I feel like my tennis feels really flowing and I feel like I’m not using too much energy when I’m playing the points.”