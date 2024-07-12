Novak Djokovic: Surreal to be in another Wimbledon final so soon after surgery

Novak Djokovic admitted reaching the Wimbledon final felt “surreal” just over five weeks after undergoing knee surgery.

Djokovic set up a blockbuster repeat of last year’s showpiece against Carlos Alcaraz after swatting aside Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

The seven-time champion went under the knife on June 5 after suffering a torn meniscus at the French Open.

And he further dispelled any physical concerns, despite still sporting his grey knee support, with a comprehensive 6-4 7-6 (2) 6-4 semi-final win in two hours and 48 minutes.

Djokovic admitted he was still unsure if he would be able to compete in SW19 just three days before the tournament began.

But he now stands on the brink of history, with the chance to tie Roger Federer’s record of eight titles and finally move past Margaret Court with a 25th grand slam crown.

“It’s surreal in a way,” he said. “Coming into Wimbledon I wasn’t sure until three, four days before the tournament whether I’m going to take part in it.

“So I’m really, really happy to make the final because I was not thinking about, particularly in the first couple of matches, the eventual title match.

“I was just thinking about moving well, not injuring myself, to be honest, and feeling more free in my movement.

“That’s what happened I think in the third and particularly fourth round. I felt like, OK, I’m actually playing close to my best, and I can have a shot at the title.”

There was no repeat of the perceived booing of Djokovic during his fourth-round win over Holger Rune, although at one stage a Centre Court joker yelled out “gooood night”, mocking his post-match swipe at the crowd.

But the 37-year-old did not give any rowdy spectators the chance to get under his skin this time as he booked a revenge mission against the young Spaniard who captured his title 12 months ago.

Musetti, the 25th seed, is an undoubtedly watchable player; inventive, crafty and with a one-handed backhand which is very easy on the eye.

However, when he tried one drop-shot too many and watched it land apologetically into the net, Djokovic eased a set in front.

Musetti hit back immediately, though, after a Djokovic double fault afforded him two break points, the second of which he converted with a swish of his backhand.

But Djokovic hauled himself back on serve, wriggled out of a spot of bother at 5-5, 15-30 with three aces and whizzed through the tie-break – only pausing to applaud a stunning round-the-net Musetti winner – for a two-set lead.

A break at the start of the third, sealed with a backhand cross-court winner, extinguished any fire Musetti had left in him as Djokovic eased through.

Musetti was left in no doubt that Djokovic is in fine physical shape.

“I feel a little bit sad about the match. But I have to say Nole I think played a really incredible match,” he said.

“He showed that he’s really in great shape – I think not only in tennis, but physically.”