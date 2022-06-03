03 June 2022

Rafael Nadal reaches French Open final after Alexander Zverev injured in fall

By NewsChain Sport
03 June 2022

Rafael Nadal has reached the final of the French Open after opponent Alexander Zverev was forced to retire injured.

In distressing scenes, German third seed Zverev fell and injured himself at the end of the second set, yelling in pain as Nadal rushed around the net to help.

Zverev was helped to his feet but taken off the court in a wheelchair for treatment.

He re-emerged on crutches to inform the umpire that he could not continue.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

They’re back! Harry and Meghan join royals for Jubilee service while Queen is forced to miss out

world news

Fall out! Military personnel collapse in heat during cathedral guard of honour

news

Queen takes to Palace balcony for Platinum Jubilee Trooping celebrations

world news