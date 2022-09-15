Roger Federer’s Wimbledon career in pictures

Roger Federer has announced he will retire at the age of 41.
The Swiss great secured eight of his 20 grand slam titles at Wimbledon.
Federer suffered first-round defeats in 1999 and 2000 at SW19 before reaching the quarter-finals in 2001, losing to former British number one Tim Henman.
Here, the PA news agency tracks Federer’s remarkable Wimbledon journey in pictures.
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2021
