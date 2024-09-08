US Open day 14: Italian Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz to make US Open history

Jannik Sinner became the first Italian man to win the US Open title after beating Taylor Fritz in Sunday’s final.

Sinner defeated the American in straight sets on Arthur Ashe to complete a fine tournament.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at day 14 at Flushing Meadows.

Picture of the day

Sinner’s a winner

Sinner let his tennis do the talking as he won the US Open for the first time.

The world number one came into the tournament under a cloud following his anti-doping scandal, where he escaped a ban despite two positive tests in March.

Many people thought Sinner was lucky not to be suspended but he put all that to one side to claim a second grand slam title of the year by ending Fritz’s American dream in New York.

The 23-year-old Italian, who beat Britain’s Jack Draper in the semi-final, won 6-3 6-4 7-5 to add this crown to the title he won in Australia.

Stat of the day

Quote of the day

This title for me means so much, the last period of my career was not easy.

Taylor’s Cruel Summer

Fritz, being watched by music megastar Taylor Swift on Arthur Ashe, was hoping to become the first American to win the men’s US Open title since Andy Roddick in 2003.

It was not a case of him freezing on the big stage of his first grand slam final, he just came up against an unstoppable force.

His moment came in the third set when he served for it, but Sinner battled back.

The 26-year-old will take pride in his run in New York, though, as he was the first American man to reach the final in 18 years.

A Swift return

Point of the day