US Open day 5: Serena Williams exits stage after dramatic three-set defeat
Serena Williams bowed out on a dramatic night at the US Open after losing in the third round to Ajla Tomljanovic.
The 23-time grand slam singles champion heads off into retirement while the tournament also continues without Andy Murray, who lost in four sets to Matteo Berrettini, and Jack Draper, who was halted by injury in his clash with Karen Khachanov.
Defending champion Daniil Medvedev continued his smooth progress to set up a mouth-watering encounter against Nick Kyrgios.
Quote of the day
I really brought something, and bring something, to tennis. The different looks, the fist pumps, the just crazy intensity. Passion I think is a really good word. I just honestly am so grateful that I had this moment and that I'm Serena.
Fallen seeds
Women: Madison Keys (20), Shelby Rogers (31)Men: Alex De Minaur (18), Tommy Paul (29)
Who’s up next?
Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans have been left to fly the British flag in singles and both will play their third-round matches.
Norrie faces young Dane Holger Rune in the first match on Grandstand on Saturday while Evans takes on former champion Marin Cilic.
Rafael Nadal returns to Arthur Ashe Stadium looking to extend his record to 18-0 against Richard Gasquet while women’s top seed Iga Swiatek plays American Lauren Davis.
