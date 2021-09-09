US Open tale of the tape: How Emma Raducanu measures up against Maria Sakkari

Maria Sakkari and Emma Raducanu will face off in a US Open semi-final on Friday (Adam Davy/Nigel French/PA)
By NewsChain Sport
7:53am, Thu 09 Sep 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

British teenager Emma Raducanu faces the experienced Maria Sakkari for a place in the US Open final on Friday morning.

Here, the PA news agency sees how they match up.

Raducanu v Sakkari

Age18 – 26

NationalityBritish – Greek

Height5ft 7in – 5ft 8in

World ranking150 – 18

Career singles titles0 – 1

Career prize money303,376 US dollars – 4.4million US dollars

Grand slam titles0 – 0

US Open bestSemi-final 2021 – Semi-final 2021

Head-to-head wins0 – 0

