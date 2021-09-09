US Open tale of the tape: How Emma Raducanu measures up against Maria Sakkari
7:53am, Thu 09 Sep 2021
British teenager Emma Raducanu faces the experienced Maria Sakkari for a place in the US Open final on Friday morning.
Here, the PA news agency sees how they match up.
Raducanu v Sakkari
Age18 – 26
NationalityBritish – Greek
Height5ft 7in – 5ft 8in
World ranking150 – 18
Career singles titles0 – 1
Career prize money303,376 US dollars – 4.4million US dollars
Grand slam titles0 – 0
US Open bestSemi-final 2021 – Semi-final 2021
Head-to-head wins0 – 0