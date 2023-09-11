11 September 2023

US Open Wrap: Novak Djokovic makes history with 24th grand slam win

By NewsChain Sport
11 September 2023

Novak Djokovic made history with a record-equalling 24th grand slam title at the US Open.

The 36-year-old Serbian tied Margaret Court’s tally with a 6-3 7-6 (5) 6-3 victory over Daniil Medvedev.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 14 at the US Open.

I want to ask Novak what are you still doing here? I mean come on.

Brit watch

There was guaranteed to be British success in the men’s wheelchair singles with Alfie Hewett facing compatriot, and doubles partner, Gordon Reid.

It was Hewett who triumphed 6-4 6-3 to take his fourth US Open crown and eighth grand slam singles title.

