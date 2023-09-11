US Open Wrap: Novak Djokovic makes history with 24th grand slam win
Novak Djokovic made history with a record-equalling 24th grand slam title at the US Open.
The 36-year-old Serbian tied Margaret Court’s tally with a 6-3 7-6 (5) 6-3 victory over Daniil Medvedev.
Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 14 at the US Open.
Pic of the day
Shot of the day
Quote of the day
I want to ask Novak what are you still doing here? I mean come on.
Stat of the day
Numbers game
Brit watch
There was guaranteed to be British success in the men’s wheelchair singles with Alfie Hewett facing compatriot, and doubles partner, Gordon Reid.
It was Hewett who triumphed 6-4 6-3 to take his fourth US Open crown and eighth grand slam singles title.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox