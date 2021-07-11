Wimbledon day 14: Novak Djokovic claims sixth SW19 title

Novak Djokovic wrote his latest piece of tennis history at Wimbledon

The world number one beat Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in four sets to claim his sixth SW19 crown.

The victory also moved him level with great rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 grand slam titles.

Here, the PA news agency wraps up day 14 at Wimbledon.

Picture of the day

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Thirteen – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (PA Wire)

Winning moment

Tweet of the day

Quote of the day

It means none of the three of us will stop

There’s always next year

Celebrity corner

Brit watch

There was success for Great Britain in the mixed doubles final, although it came at the expense of two other Brits. Neal Skupski and his American partner Desirae Krawczyk beat Joe Salisbury and Harriet Dart 6-2 7-6 (1). It was a slam double for Krawczyk, who won the French Open two months ago – with Salisbury as her partner.

The kids are all right

Samir Banerjee added his name to a list including the likes of Stefan Edberg, Pat Cash and Andy Roddick by winning the Wimbledon boys’ singles title. The 17-year-old from New Jersey beat fellow American Victor Lilov 7-5 6-3 in an hour and 21 minutes on Court One. The girls’ title went to Ane Mintegi Del Olmo, who came from a set down to defeat Nastasja Mariana Schunk.

The morning after

Nice touch

