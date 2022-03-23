23 March 2022

World number one Ash Barty announces shock retirement from tennis

By NewsChain Sport
23 March 2022

World number one Ash Barty has announced her retirement from professional tennis at the age of 25.

The Australian, who has won three grand slams and is the reigning Wimbledon and Australian Open champion, said she was retiring from the sport to “chase other dreams”.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, I’ll always be grateful for the lifelong memories that we created together,” Barty said in the caption of the Instagram video announcing her retirement.

“More to come tomorrow at my press conference.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

17-month-old girl dies after being mauled by dog that had only been with family for a week

news

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘does not owe us gratitude’, says Jeremy Hunt, ‘we owe her an explanation’

world news

Refugees fleeing Mariupol tell of street battles and bodies lying in the street

world news