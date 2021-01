It was the first time since the 1998 Copa del Rey Final that a competitive Barça game has been decided on penalties, a game that curiously enough was also against Real Sociedad. Five of the Barça players today, Ronald Araujo, Óscar Mingueza, Pedri, Trincao and Riqui Puig, weren’t even born at the time! Take a look at the post game reaction after winning Real Sociedad on penalties.