Ter Stegen conceded a penalty goal from Mikel Oyarzabal during Barcelona’s 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad in the 20/21 Spanish Supercup semi-final. But during the penalty shootout after extra time, the German goalkeeper made some crucial saves. One of them was in another penalty from Oyarzabal, who until that moment had not missed any of the 16 penalties he had taken in his career.