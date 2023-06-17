Your pick of the top trending sports stories

Rangers boast a renowned global fanbase, with average home attendances exceeding 45,000 this season. The Ibrox club's reputation draws celebrity fans from various fields, including musicians, actors, singers, and comedians. In this article, we've compiled a list of 41 famous Light Blues supporters, showcasing the diverse array of well-known personalities who passionately follow the team.

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has reportedly agreed to extend his stay at the club, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Reds recently confirmed that Adrian has been offered a new contract, with an official statement to follow. The 36-year-old, who joined in 2019, has been part of numerous title victories and is set to spend a fifth season at the club. Adrian has made 26 appearances for Liverpool and is currently third-choice keeper, behind Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Championship season ended dramatically over a month ago, and players are now enjoying their summer break. Despite the time left until the next season, early predictions have emerged. Reading, Blackpool, and Wigan Athletic were relegated to League One, replaced by promoted Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town, and Sheffield Wednesday. Burnley, Sheffield United, and Luton Town have moved up to the Premier League, while Leicester City, Leeds United, and Southampton were relegated to the Championship. West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City are looking to build on last season's successes, but the Championship's overall quality next season is expected to be quite high.

Arsenal midfielder Matt Smith has confirmed his exit from the club after 16 years. The 23-year-old, who has spent recent seasons on loan, departs without making a senior appearance for the Gunners. Smith was part of Arsenal's Europa League squad and has trained with Mikel Arteta's first team. In an Instagram post, he expressed his gratitude to the club's players, staff, and supporters. Additionally, 19-year-old winger Joel Ideho is set to leave Arsenal when his contract expires at the end of June, with the club opting not to extend it.

Liverpool have initiated discussions with Nice over the potential signing of Newcastle United target Khephren Thuram. The 22-year-old midfielder, valued at £51 million, has expressed his desire to join Liverpool and reportedly agreed to personal terms verbally. However, Liverpool deny those claims. Nice are seeking to increase the final sale price by involving other clubs such as Newcastle and Paris Saint-Germain. Thuram, who has two years left on his contract, scored two goals in 48 appearances during the 2022-23 season and received his first France senior call-up in March.

Newcastle United are predicted to miss out on Champions League qualification next season, with Liverpool expected to rebound. Bookmakers believe the Magpies will secure another season in Europe, likely in the Europa League. Last season, Newcastle finished fourth, their highest since 2003, led by manager Eddie Howe. This summer, the club is rumoured to be eyeing Leicester City's James Maddison and Inter's Nicolo Barella as they prepare for a busy schedule across multiple competitions. Fans hope that their team's performance in the league won't be negatively affected by the additional European fixtures.

Manchester United continue to invest heavily in their squad, aiming to reclaim their status as title contenders. Finishing 3rd last season and securing a Champions League spot, the team appears to be headed in the right direction under Dutch manager Erik ten Hag. A comparison of United's five-year net expenditure with Premier League rivals Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea reveals interesting insights. As the Red Devils look ahead to their second season under Ten Hag, their financial commitment to success remains evident.

The Premier League has released the fixtures for the 2023/24 season, generating excitement among fans worldwide. Burnley, Sheffield United, and Luton Town have been promoted, replacing Leicester City, Leeds United, and Southampton. Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers aim to build on their impressive turnarounds, while Tottenham and Chelsea target European spots. Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United face the challenge of balancing Europa League and Premier League commitments. Odds from Sky Bet indicate a tightly contested season at both ends of the table.

Jarrad Branthwaite aims to secure a starting position at Everton after an impressive loan spell at PSV Eindhoven. The 20-year-old centre-back contributed four goals and two assists during his 37 appearances, helping PSV finish second in the league and win the KNVB Cup. Branthwaite, who has attracted interest from Liverpool and Manchester United, is part of England's under-21 squad for the European Championships. He plans to "play as many games as possible" for Everton and solidify his place in the Premier League. With Yerry Mina's departure and no permanent deal for Conor Coady, Branthwaite may have his chance in the upcoming pre-season.