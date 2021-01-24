Mesut Ozil says goodbye and Joe Root earns praise – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 24.

MMA

Conor McGregor got knocked out.

But vowed to return stronger.

Some big names reacted to McGregor’s loss.

Football

Mesut Ozil’s time at Arsenal came to an end.

Douglas Luiz poked fun at Jack Grealish’s face after he was subbed against Newcastle.

Nigel Adkins had fun in the snow.

Jan Vertonghen’s quarantine doesn’t look too bad.

Michail Antonio was left disappointed.

Peter Crouch could not believe the weather.

But Jose Mourinho was ready for a training session.

David Beckham had a super Sunday in store.

Steven Gerrard brought up a Rangers milestone.

Another trophy for Virgil Van Dijk.

The kids are alright at West Ham.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand was pleased to see two United academy products linking up in their entertaining FA Cup win over Liverpool.

Cricket

Joe Root continued to dominate in Sri Lanka.

Ouch!

Run out twice!

KP was not happy with England’s selection decisions for the upcoming India tour.

But was happy playing golf in the snow.

Tom Curran was also enjoying the weather.

Tennis

Andy Murray was dealing with missing out on a trip to Melbourne.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was hard at work ahead of the new season.

As was Antonio Giovinazzi.

Basketball

Only Ray Allen has now scored more three-pointers in the NBA than Stephen Curry.

Golf

Tyrrell Hatton enjoyed seeing what people had to say on Twitter following his Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship triumph.