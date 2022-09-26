26 September 2022

Michael Sheen gives rousing speech to Wales squad – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 26.

Football

Mansfield hit back.

Virgil van Dijk had a night to remember.

Actor Michael Sheen gave a rousing speech to the Wales squad ahead of the World Cup.

Cricket

England moved on to Lahore.

Snooker

The mixed doubles was a success.

NFL

It could be.

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky once did this…

…so when Jimmy Garoppolo did this on Sunday night…

…he was pretty happy.

Basketball

Steph Curry is ready for another year.

