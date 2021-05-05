Michael Van Gerwen back to his best as he hammers Dimitri Van Den Bergh

Michael Van Gerwen returned to form in the Premier League as he demolished Dimitri Van Den Bergh 8-3 to move second in the table.

Van Den Bergh had come into Night 10 at the Marshall Arena tied for the lead with Nathan Aspinall on 13 points.

However, the Belgian swiftly found himself trailing 5-0 as Dutchman Van Gerwen hit top gear with an average of 117 and then moved within two of victory.

Van Den Bergh avoided a whitewash as he finally found his range to take the next three legs.

It was, though, only delaying the inevitable as Van Gerwen, beaten by Jonny Clayton last time out, coasted to his 99th career Premier League win.

Aspinall later saw off Peter Wright 8-5 to move two points clear at the top of the table.

Wright, the 2020 world champion, was in need of a result having already suffered three defeats.

After a cagey opening, the Scot broke to lead 4-2, but Aspinall responded and a 161 checkout helped him turn the match around at 5-4.

Wright was left to rue more missed finishes as Aspinall capitalised before clinching an impressive comeback win with an 11-darter.

Gary Anderson’s hopes of making the final four suffered another setback as the ‘Flying Scotsman’ was beaten 8-3 by Jose De Sousa.

The Portuguese Premier League debutant and 2020 Grand Slam champion produced a ruthless display to race into a 5-0 lead before Anderson briefly rallied at 6-3.

De Sousa, though, stepped things up again to secure an impressive win which moved him into fifth place and left Anderson, twice a Premier League champion, bottom on eight points.

In the opening match of the evening, Welshman Clayton returned a 105 average as he fought back to beat James Wade 8-5 and move into the top four.

Wade had taken an early 3-1 lead as ‘The Ferret’ was punished for missed doubles before Clayton recovered with three straight legs and then produced an 11-dart finish on his way to victory which left him on 12 points.