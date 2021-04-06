Michael Van Gerwen makes playful jibe at Peter Wright after beating Scot

Michael Van Gerwen joked he had two points in one pocket and Peter Wright in the other following a comprehensive win over his rival in the Premier League

Five-time champion Van Gerwen ran out a 7-2 victor against the Scot, despite averaging just 92.16 and not being “over the moon” with his performance at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

The Dutchman moved top of the early standings on legs difference courtesy of the resounding win and could not resist a playful jibe at his opponent.

“I’m happy with the two points but with my performance I’m not too happy,” he told Sky Sports.

“But to win over Peter Wright with a 92 average, I can’t really complain, it’s always nice to beat him.

“My scoring power was on and off; some legs I was playing well, some legs I was playing poorly. But in the Premier League only the two points count and that’s the most important thing.

“I’m OK, I’m not over the moon because I’ve not played really well but at least I doubled up on my point from yesterday.”

Pointing in turn to his pockets, the 31-year-old – who drew with debutant Dimitri Van Den Bergh on the opening night – added: “Listen, two points here; Peter Wright there.”

Defending champion Glen Durrant said he “was down but not out” after enduring another evening to forget.

Durrant – defeated by Nathan Aspinall on Monday – suffered a second successive 7-3 defeat and is the only player yet to register a point in the competition after being outclassed by in-form Welshman Jonny Clayton.

He posted a defiant message on Twitter, thanking fans for their support.

He said: “I’m down but not out. Can’t believe the nice messages I’ve received not a single nasty message, just people having that understanding that I’m going through a period of play that no player wants.

“You are keeping me strong and I thank you for that.”

Former world champion Rob Cross, who faces a tantalising clash with Van Gerwen on Wednesday, is one of five players tied on three points after he dispatched James Wade.

Cross was far from his vintage best but won 7-3 in the final match of the evening.

Gary Anderson threw six 180s and produced a 145 checkout en route to beating Jose De Sousa 7-5.

De Sousa was left to rue squandered opportunities after missing three shots at a double to salvage a draw.

Elsewhere, Van Den Bergh built on his draw with Van Gerwen by hitting back to edge a narrow contest with Aspinall 7-5.

The Belgian trailed 5-3 but took four consecutive legs to pick up his first victory of the campaign, winning on the bullseye.