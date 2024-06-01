Mike Tyson’s fight with Jake Paul called off due to ulcer flare-up

Mike Tyson’s fight with Jake Paul in Texas has been postponed on health advice given to the former world heavyweight champion.

The bout, due to take place on July 20 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium between the 57-year-old and YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul, will now be put back after Tyson was diagnosed with a flare-up of an ulcer problem.

Tyson reportedly became unwell while aboard a flight from Miami to Los Angeles last week and needed medical assistance.

Organisers of the event at the 80,000 capacity stadium, which is home to the Dallas Cowboys, indicated a new date for the fight will be confirmed on June 7.

“Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare-up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover,” said Tyson.

“My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon.”

Most Valuable Promotions, who were staging the event alongside Netflix, is yet to comment on whether light-welterweight champion Katie Taylor’s match against Amanda Serrano due for the same night will also be moved.

“The recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations,” MVP said.

“Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level.

My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon

“The health and wellbeing of athletes is our top priority, and we fully support Mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects of himself.”

Tyson’s professional career ended in 2005 and he has not competed since an exhibition match four years ago.

He would have turned 58 by the time of the fight with Paul, who is 30 years his junior and has won nine out of 10 fights, which have mostly been against ex-UFC fighters, with his only loss against Tommy Fury.