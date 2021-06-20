Milwaukee Bucks down Brooklyn Nets in overtime to advance in NBA Playoffs

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo helped his side to the win (AP)
The Milwaukee Bucks were pushed all the way by the Brooklyn Nets but prevailed 115-111 in overtime in Game 7 to reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

Two points – snared by Khris Middleton on a jumpshot with 40.7 seconds left – made the difference after the two sides were inseparable over 48 minutes in New York, while Brook Lopez scored two free-throws to ice the cake.

The Bucks and Nets were inseparable over the previous six games in the series and a spectacular turnaround shot from Kevin Durant with 1.6 seconds left in regulation saw an extra five minutes required.

Durant – who finished with 48 points – had a chance to be the hero again for the Kyrie Irving-less Nets but his three-point attempt with seconds left to play was well short.

Giannis Antetokounmpo top scored for Milwaukee with 40 with Middleton adding 23 and Lopez 19, as the Bucks go on to face the winner of the series between the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers.

