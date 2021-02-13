Moeen’s magic, Kohli’s reaction and Kyrgios’ jokes – Saturday’s sporting social

Moeen Ali, Virat Kohli and Nick Kyrgios
Moeen Ali, Virat Kohli and Nick Kyrgios
By NewsChain Sport
19:55pm, Sat 13 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 13.

Cricket

What a ball from Moeen Ali to dismiss Virat Kohli.

TODO: define component type factbox

The Barmy Army mocked Kohli’s reaction to the dismissal.

Michael Vaughan knows the feeling of getting one through the gate.

Matt Prior is not expecting a full Test.

Ian Bell enjoyed the India batsman’s knock.

David Lloyd urged people to get their coronavirus vaccine.

Football

Jamie Carragher’s squeal continued to feature in the biggest songs.

Liverpool must have conceded!

It was cold in Leicester.

The Foxes could not believe how quickly their game had turned around.

Jamie Vardy and James Maddison loved Leicester’s win.

Will Gary Lineker have to wear these again come the end of the season?

When Rio hit the ref…

TODO: define component type factbox

Manchester United remembered Eric Harrison.

Michael Owen had some new merchandise.

TODO: define component type factbox

Timo Werner felt the cold.

Bottoms up, urged Patrice Evra.

Tennis

Nick Kyrgios had some fun.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas stepped up pre-season training on the bike.

MMA

Conor McGregor stayed active.

TODO: define component type factbox

Sign up to our newsletter

Sport

Social

PA