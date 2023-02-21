Mohamed Elneny has signed a new contract with Arsenal (John Walton/PA)
21 February 2023

Mohamed Elneny celebrates new Arsenal contract – Tuesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
21 February 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 21.

Football

Mohamed Elneny celebrated.

The Champions League turned the clock back.

Cesc Fabregas reminisced.

Andres Iniesta shared some happy news.

Happy birthday Riyad Mahrez.

Formula One

Lando Norris and George Russell were ready for pre-season testing.

McLaren took in the Bahrain sights.

Valtteri Bottas enjoyed a ride.

Cycling

Geraint Thomas enjoyed Pancake Day.

