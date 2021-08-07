More Team GB gold and Sancho admires Fernandes – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Olympics

Adam Peaty backed his fellow Midlander.

Peaty realised the impact of his swimming success.

Galal Yafai toasted his gold medal performance.

Kal Yafai celebrated his brother’s triumph.

And Frazer Clarke called for Birmingham to honour the boxer.

Joe Choong sealed a golden double for TeamGB in the modern pentathlon.

Lauren Price looked ahead to her final.

A cruel way for Morgan Lake’s Olympics to end.

Alex Morgan celebrated her bronze medal with team-mate Kelley O’Hara.

Team GB’s 800m silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson was back in training in rainy Wigan.

Football

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman wished Lionel Messi all the best.

Jesse Lingard missed Manchester United’s Old Trafford friendly with Everton after testing positive for Covid-19.

United’s new signing Jadon Sancho appreciated a superb goal from Bruno Fernandes.

And it is mutual appreciation.

Fernandes laid down a challenge to the Premier League.

Another of United’s incoming players Raphael Varane – who is expected to complete his move this week – multi-tasked while watching the match.

Victor Lindelof loved being back in front of fans.

David De Gea looked back… and forwards.

Georginio Wijnaldum was looking forward to the start of the Ligue 1 season.

Leicester were looking back to good Wembley memories ahead of their return.

And the Foxes fans were enjoying a day out in London.

Gary Lineker is a happy fox.

Liverpool’s players were enjoying showing off their table tennis skills.

With Mo Salah once again the hotshot.

Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic took a trip down memory lane.

Rugby Union

The PM backed the Lions.