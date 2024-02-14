Multiple people shot at Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade

Kansas City police said multiple people were struck after shots were fired as the Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl success in front of a large crowd.

A video on social media showed armed officers rush into Union Station on a day supporters gathered near the building at the end of the NFL side’s parade route.

The Kansas City Police Department confirmed two armed people had been taken into custody following the incident but they were “still trying to determine the number of shooting victims”.

A statement said: “Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area.

“Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck. We took two armed people into custody for more investigation.

“Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims. Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through.

“Officers are working to clear Union Station itself. We will release everyone inside the building once that is complete.

“We are still trying to determine the number of shooting victims.”

Kansas City Chiefs players and staff were celebrating beating the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions in 19 years.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to social media, saying: “Praying for Kansas City.”

Linebacker Drue Tranquill posted: “Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act. Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing”.

Offensive lineman Trey Smith thanked first responders, adding: “You’re the ones who should be celebrated today.”

Earlier, the city had been in party mode as Super Bowl MVP Mahomes and team-mate Travis Kelce took centre stage on a platform near Union Station.

Mahomes had told a cheering crowd the Chiefs were going for a “three-peat” next season while Kelce led the supporters in some chanting.