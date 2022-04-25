25 April 2022

Neil Robertson fires the 12th 147 break in World Snooker Championship history

By NewsChain Sport
25 April 2022

Neil Robertson fired the 12th 147 break in World Snooker Championship history in the 19th frame of his second round match against Jack Lisowski.

The Australian punched the air after pulling off the feat, which will net him a share of the £15,000 break prize with Graeme Dott, who scored a 147 in qualifying, as well as £40,000 for achieving it in the tournament’s final stages.

Play briefly stopped on the other table as Anthony McGill and Judd Trump crossed the divide to congratulate Robertson, who pulled level with Lisowski at 10-10 at the mid-session interval.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Three women and a man killed in ‘devastating’ stabbing attack in Bermondsey

news

France’s Emmanuel Macron wins second term but far-right gains ground

world news

Donald Trump predicts Harry and Meghan relationship will end badly

world news