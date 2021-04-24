Neil Robertson has momentum as he reaches World Championship quarter-finals

Neil Robertson said he has carried forward his momentum from a successful Tour Championship after he beat Jack Lisowski to reach the quarter-finals of the Betfred World Championship.

The Australian, leading 9-7 overnight, produced breaks of 126, 87 and 70 as he wrapped up a 13-9 second round victory.

Robertson has only reached the semi-finals once since winning his only world title in 2010 – but he has looked in good form in Sheffield this year.

“The tour championship was certainly the best I’ve ever performed in an event, certainly from start to finish,” he said.

“I’ve kept that momentum going into the first two rounds here, but the form and results don’t really matter – it’s all about what I do in my next match.

“I’ve got to forget about playing well or anything and just prepare as well as I have done.”

On the match itself, the 39-year-old said: “Yesterday was an awesome session of snooker, I think we both had four frame-winning visits each in the eight frames and so coming into tonight (this morning) I felt really good.

“I thought he had thrown just about everything at me that he could possibly throw at me and then today I kept that going again, had a little bit of luck today…which was nice.

“But I ended up making it count with frame-winning visits, which is really important. But Jack did really well throughout the whole match.

“Usually he loses his focus in the longer distance matches but throughout the whole match his safety was very good and he made me work really hard for my chances.

“He’s a player that, out of all the other players, I really want to see do well. He’s such a nice guy and so talented, so this will be good for him, moving forwards.

“I think if he was playing someone who probably wasn’t playing as well as I was, he probably would have won the match, so I feel very good because that was a really really good test.”