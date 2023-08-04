04 August 2023

Neil Warnock ready for season number 44 – Friday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
04 August 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 4.

Football

Neil Warnock is ready to go again.

All smiles at Everton.

New number who this?

Franck Ribery reminisced.

Lucas Digne was feeling good.

Cricket

Stuart Broad felt lucky.

F1

George Russell enjoyed his summer holidays.

MMA

Conor McGregor hit the beach.

Taekwondo

Jade Jones has a love-hate relationship with training.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

New drug found to ‘annihilate’ solid cancerous tumours in early studies

news

Boris Johnson’s plan to build swimming pool could be scuppered by newts

news

Brazilian footballer Dani Alves indicted in sexual assault case in Spain

world news