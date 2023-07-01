Gary Neville, former Manchester United player and SkySports pundit, is slated to join Dragons' Den as a guest Dragon for the series' 2024 instalment. He'll join the ranks of successful businesspeople Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett in the 21st series. Aside from his football career, Neville has built a diverse business portfolio spanning property, hospitality, education, media and sport. US-based fashion expert Emma Grede will also be a guest judge on the show. Executive producer Samantha Davies expressed excitement at the new additions and the unique perspectives they'll bring to the Den.

Liverpool have announced a contract extension for goalkeeper Adrian, extending his stay to five years. Since joining from West Ham United in 2019, Adrian has made 26 appearances and was part of several major wins. Liverpool are also nearing the signing of midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig after agreeing to meet his £60 million release clause. This follows their signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for £35 million. Adrian and Szoboszlai's signings reaffirm Liverpool's intent to fortify their squad.

Manchester United's non-international players are preparing for their return to pre-season training next week. Meanwhile, the club is reportedly pursuing new signings, including Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana and Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos. United are expected to place a bid for Onana as they plan for the possible departure of David De Gea and Dean Henderson. On the other hand, a move for Ramos could fill the gap left by Cristiano Ronaldo, with other potential replacements proving too costly. These additions could potentially strengthen United's prospects in the upcoming Premier League and Champions League seasons.

RB Leipzig have acquired Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool on a temporary transfer for the 2023-24 season. The 20-year-old, signed by the Reds for £7.7 million from Fulham, had a modest first season at Anfield. While Leipzig wishes to bolster their attack with Carvalho's speed and creativity, the player is excited about the opportunities in the league and the UEFA Champions League. Meanwhile, Liverpool are eyeing Leipzig's Dominik Szoboszlai, with a £60 million release clause that must be activated soon. Szoboszlai had an impressive run last term with 10 goals and 13 assists.

Newcastle United supporters are eager for multiple summer transfers, starting with Sandro Tonali's anticipated arrival. Eddie Howe is reportedly in discussions with 'super agent' Jorge Mendes regarding a potential move for Celta Vigo's young star Gabri Veiga. Newcastle United are believed to face competition for Veiga from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City among other major clubs. However, Newcastle are not in the final race to sign RB Leipzig's Dominik Szoboszlai, despite previous heavy links. Meanwhile, a £52 million move for AC Milan's Sandro Tonali is expected to be announced soon.

Aston Villa are contemplating securing Barcelona forward Ferran Torres on loan with a £21.5 million purchase option. Despite his £47.3 million move to Barça in January 2022, Torres might soon leave the club. However, Barcelona reportedly prefer a larger fee rather than a loan. The Spanish forward, who has struggled to find form at Barcelona, previously demonstrated potential at Manchester City. This move is part of Villa's efforts to bolster their attack, following the signing of Youri Tielemans and expected acquisition of Pau Torres.

The EFL has announced that clubs in the Sky Bet Championship will be allowed to use five substitutes from a potential nine in matches for the 2023/24 season. The alteration, which provides managers with increased flexibility, was decided upon after consultation with all second-tier teams. This change will be effective only in the Championship, with League One and League Two maintaining their current model of three substitutions from a potential seven.

The summer transfer window is heating up with Premier League clubs making major deals. Aston Villa are set to make a significant impact in the 2023-24 season, aiming for a top four finish. After manager Unai Emery's appointment last October, Villa climbed from 14th to finish seventh, qualifying for the Europa Conference League. Emery's former Villarreal player, Pau Torres, is set to reunite with him at Villa in a £35 million deal, despite interest from Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. This move shows Villa's ambition as they aim for continued success.

Birmingham City are reported to be interested in Manchester United's defender, Ethan Laird, sparking positive reactions from their supporters. The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Queens Park Rangers, and with Birmingham needing a right-back following Maxime Colin's departure, a move could make sense. However, no concrete reports confirm the transfer. Laird's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain, and a decision will be made following a pre-season assessment. Birmingham fans have expressed their excitement on Twitter regarding the potential signing.

Tottenham are set to hold discussions with Harry Kane to persuade him to remain at the club amid interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester United, who are ready to offer £60.5m. Kane, whose contract expires next year, is speculated to leave, but Chairman Daniel Levy only plans to sell for around £100m. Manchester United have shifted their focus elsewhere, while new manager Ange Postecoglou is eager to keep Kane. The club have also recently signed midfielder James Maddison and added Yves Bissouma last season.