New dad Scottie Scheffler feels prepared for US PGA Championship challenge

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler believes he is “extremely prepared” to challenge for back-to-back major titles in the 106th US PGA Championship after becoming a father for the first time.

Scheffler’s wife Meredith gave birth to son Bennett last week as the world number one was sitting out the Wells Fargo Championship won by Rory McIlroy.

With rain forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday, Scheffler was somewhat reluctantly forced to travel to Valhalla on Monday and get in some practice ahead of his bid for a fifth win in his last six starts.

“There was a lot of congratulations going around today,” Scheffler said in an interview with the Golf Channel.

“It was obviously a huge moment in Meredith and I’s life, so it was nice to get a lot of stuff out of the way and share the joy of that moment together with friends I’d not seen for a few weeks.

“I think as the week goes on I’ll get more immersed in what I am doing and just do my best to stay as present as I can on the golf course and then when I get off it I’ll be calling home as much as possible.

“I talk a lot about how it’s all about my prep work. You know, I want to be as prepared as possible going into an event and, standing here today, I feel like I am extremely prepared and I feel like my game is in a good spot.

It was fairly challenging leaving the house this morning, but I’m here, I’m committed to playing this week.

“I’m excited to get a couple more days of prep work done and getting on the golf course and looking forward to competing this weekend.

“It was fairly challenging leaving the house this morning, but I’m here, I’m committed to playing this week, I’m excited to be out here competing. I told my little man when I was leaving, ‘I don’t want to leave but I gotta leave’.

“With the weather forecast the next couple of days, I knew I had to turn up today to get some practice in. It would have been challenging if I left on Wednesday night and it was definitely challenging this morning.

“I took a more significant break than I would have, but I wouldn’t have traded it for anything as it was so fun getting to be at home and spend time with him and Meredith and be a dad for a few days.

“Yeah, it was a fun time in the Scheffler house for sure.”