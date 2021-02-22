New Orleans overcome 24-point deficit in 120-115 victory over Boston

The New Orleans Pelicans pulled out the biggest comeback in the team’s history to defeat the Boston Celtics 120-115.

After a tight first quarter, the Pelicans gave up 14 points in the second and looked to be on track for their 18th loss of the season.

But down 24 points in the third, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson spurred a sensational comeback to force overtime.

Ingram’s go-ahead three in the last 30 seconds of overtime proved to be enough for the Pelicans to seal the stellar comeback.

The New York Knicks bounced back from Thursday’s heavy loss to the Orlando Magic with a 103-99 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The win did not come without drama, with the Knicks almost giving up a 21-point third-quarter lead on the back of a late surge from Karl Anthony Towns.

However, they managed to remain composed down the stretch and eke out the victory, led by 25 points from Julius Randle.

The Brooklyn Nets outlasted the Los Angeles Clippers 112-108 in the battle of the inter-conference heavyweights.

James Harden top-scored for the Nets with 37, while Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 63 in a losing effort.

The Toronto Raptors made it four-in-a-row with a 110-103 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Twenty-eight points from a returning-Ben Simmons was not enough for the Eastern Conference leaders, with Fred Van Vleet’s 23 points leading a quality team effort for the surging Raptors.

In the rest of the day’s action: the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-101, Nikola Vucevic’s 37 points led the Orlando Magic over the Detroit Pistons 105-96, the Atlanta Hawks ground out a seven-point win over the Denver Nuggets, and the Milwaukee Bucks steamrolled the Sacramento Kings 128-115.