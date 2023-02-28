28 February 2023

New Zealand’s Test win captures the imagination – Tuesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
28 February 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 28.

Cricket

New Zealand’s remarkable Test win over England captured the imagination.

Jos Buttler was all set.

Football

Casemiro had more to celebrate.

As did John Terry.

Villa’s Emiliano Martinez celebrated winning The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper award.

David Beckham enjoyed Ireland.

England turned the clock back.

Lionel Messi added another award to his collection.

Newcastle marked two years since the death of Glenn Roeder.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas enjoyed a bit of down time before the season opener.

