23 May 2023

Newcastle celebrate Champions League qualification – Tuesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 23.

Football

Allan Saint-Maximin celebrated.

As did Kieran Trippier.

And the whole of Newcastle.

Flashback to when Alan Shearer had some hair.

Patrice Evra voiced his support for Vinicius Junior.

Cricket

James Anderson had a chuckle at Joe Root’s tweet.

Virat Kohli said RCB should be proud of their efforts this season.

Michael Vaughan was back in Mumbai.

Sir Ian Botham reflected on a great week in Spain.

Golf

Sergio Garcia celebrated.

Formula One

McLaren turned the clock back.

Then and now.

Rugby league

Rob Burrow was up for an award.

Athletics

Good morning, Usain Bolt.

