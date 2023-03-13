13 March 2023

Newcastle celebrations and a Christchurch thriller – Monday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
13 March 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 13.

Football

Newcastle were celebrating their return to winning ways.

There was bad news for Juventus and Paul Pogba.

Happy birthdays.

Bayern Munich and Los Angeles FC are teaming up.

Cricket

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in dramatic fashion.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas enjoyed another ride.

Golf

Tommy Fleetwood’s Sunday at The Players didn’t go quite to plan.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Oscars 2023: The milestones and groundbreaking firsts

world news

Gary Lineker reinstated as Match of the Day presenter

football

BBC urged to get a ‘grip’ over Gary Lineker fiasco

news