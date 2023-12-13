NFL to double number of games to be played outside the US in 2025

The number of NFL games held outside the United States will double in 2025 after owners voted to increase the league’s international offering at the December League Meeting in Dallas.

A first regular-season game to be held in South America was also approved and is set to be played in Brazil in 2024 at the home of Corinthians, taking the NFL to its fifth continent for a pre- or regular-season contest.

Wednesday’s vote ensures the NFL will have the right to schedule up to eight regular-season games per season internationally in 2025, up from four currently, with London once again set to host three next season with a third trip to Munich rounding out the global fixtures.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said: “Becoming a global sport is a major strategic priority for the league and 32 teams.

“Increasing international game inventory allows us to grow our global presence and share our game with exciting new markets to connect with more fans around the world.”

Manchester United executive co-chairman Joel Glazer, who also owns the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and chairs the NFL’s International Committee, added: “International games have been a huge success, and we are excited for the opportunity to share the sport of American football with more fans from around the world in the future.”

As part of the updated resolution approved by NFL ownership, no club would be required to play more than one regular-season game outside of North America in the same season unless they specifically choose to.

Each team designated to play in an international regular-season game will be permitted to select two of their regular-season opponents that will not be eligible to be scheduled as their opponent in an international game, and international games may not be scheduled after Week 14 of the NFL season.

An NFL release stated that “new markets and host cities/stadiums for future seasons will be announced at later dates.”