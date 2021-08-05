Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi to retire from MotoGP at end of season

Valentino Rossi has announced he will retire at the end of the season (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
16:02pm, Thu 05 Aug 2021
Valentino Rossi has announced he will retire from MotoGP at the end of the season.

The nine-time world champion, 42, announced the news ahead of this weekend’s Styrian Grand Prix.

Rossi will bring down the curtain on an illustrious 25-year career which yielded 115 victories. He is the only rider to win the 125cc, 250cc, 500cc and MotoGP world championships. 

Speaking at a press conference in Austria, Rossi said: “I have decided to stop at the end of the season. Unfortunately this will be my last half-season as a MotoGP rider.

“It is a very sad moment because it’s difficult to say and know that next year I will not race with a motorcycle.

“Next year, my life will change. But it was great, I’ve enjoyed it very much, it’s been a long, long journey and it was really, really fun, and I have had unforgettable moments with all my guys.”

